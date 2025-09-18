SI

Blake Snell Talked His Way Out of Pitching Change Even As Reliever Ran Onto Field

The Dodgers' lefty closed out a stellar start after successfully lobbying Dave Roberts.

Blake Snell bet on himself and it paid off.
Blake Snell was electric in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, twirling seven innings of scoreless ball and surrendering just two hits. The veteran lefty racked up 12 strikeouts and the final one came in interesting fashion after he talked manager Dave Roberts into keeping him in the game.

Holding a 3-0 lead with two outs in the seventh, Snell was working with runners on first and second. With the tying run at the plate and 107 pitches already delivered, it looked as though Roberts would be making a move to bring in Alex Vesia from the bullpen. Vesia certainly thought that was happening as his skipper jogged on the field but Snell had a different plan.

Snell was able to successfully lobby to keep competing and Roberts did a quick U-turn toward the dugout after hearing what he needed to hear from his starter. Vesia, who thoughtfully was trying to keep up the pace of play, was forced to stop his jog toward the mound and return to his perch behind the left-field fence.

"I was excited," Snell said after the game, via MLB.com. "I don't like the bullpen finishing my innings. I'm very adamant about that. I don't want them in that situation. I put myself in this, I can pitch my way out of it."

Roberts's trust was immediately rewarded as Snell fanned Otto Kemp to end the threat. Loving the moment, he raised his fist in celebration.

