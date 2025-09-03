Dodgers Make Late Change to Shohei Ohtani Pitching Plan for Wednesday's Game vs. Pirates
Fans in attendance at Wednesday's Pirates-Dodgers game in Pittsburgh will have the chance to see Shohei Ohtani, but the three-time MVP will only take part in one facet of the game for Los Angeles.
Ohtani was in line to make his 12th start on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday, but has instead been scratched in favor of Emmet Sheehan, per L.A.'s lineup announcement. Ohtani will instead serve as designated hitter and bat first in the Dodgers' lineup.
Ohtani made his pitching debut for the Dodgers in June, after missing nearly two seasons on the mound following an elbow injury suffered late in the 2023 season with the Angels. Because he has been an everyday part of L.A.'s lineup, he hasn't had the chance to ramp back up on the mound in the minor leagues, as is traditional, and has instead done so at the big league level, leading to some shaky outings. His last start, on Aug. 27 against the Reds, was his best of the year so far—Ohtani went five innings allowing a single run on two hits, with a pair of walks and nine strikeouts.
The fact that Ohtani will still appear at the plate—and the Dodgers' understandable conservatism around his return to two-way status—makes this scratch less concerning than it could be, but so far L.A. hasn't divulged why he won't make Wednesday's start.
We should hear more as manager Dave Roberts is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of the game in Pittsburgh. First pitch between the Dodgers and Pirates will take place at 6:40 p.m. ET.