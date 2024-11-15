SI

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol Out for First Half of 2025 Season After Shoulder Operation

The reliever only pitched in seven regular-season games in 2024.

Brusdar Graterol pitches for the Dodgers.
After winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, pitcher Brusdar Graterol is set to miss time in 2025.

Graterol underwent shoulder surgery on Thursday, he announced in a Friday afternoon social media post confirmed shortly thereafter by the Dodgers.

"This year 2024 was quite frustrating for me, dealing with that pain was not easy, and I made the best decision to have surgery," Graterol said in Spanish via Google Translate.

According to Los Angeles, the 26-year-old hurler from Calabozo, Venezuela, is "expected to return to the mound in the second half of the 2025 regular season."

In seven regular-season games in '24, Graterol struck out seven with a 2.45 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched. He also pitched in three World Series games, striking out one and giving up an earned run in 2 1/3 innings.

Graterol is entering his sixth season with the Dodgers, who acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 10, 2020.

