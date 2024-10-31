Dodgers Catcher’s Classy Move With Baseball After Final Out Loved by MLB Fans
The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions once again, and they won this one in style, rallying back from a 5-0 deficit in Game 5 on Wednesday night to beat the New York Yankees, 7-6. This is the franchise's eighth championship overall and its first since 2020.
The Dodgers got back in the game with a five-run fifth inning that was helped out by three brutal fielding mistakes by the Yankees, which included a horrible drop by Aaron Judge in center field.
They then took the lead in the eighth inning by scoring two runs, with Mookie Betts knocking in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Walker Buehler, who started Game 3 for the Dodgers, came in for the ninth inning and shut down the Yankees in order. He clinched it with a strike out of Alex Verdugo.
During the celebration Dodgers catcher Will Smith was approached by MLB to authenticate the ball that got the final out.
"I gotta give it to Walker," he said to the MLB official.
That moment is near the end of this video:
MLB fans loved that:
What a teammate.