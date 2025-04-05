SI

Dodgers Closer Tanner Scott Only Needed Three Pitches in the Ninth to Beat the Phillies

It was definitely a quick way to capture their ninth win.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott throws a pitch.
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott throws a pitch. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers closing pitcher Tanner Scott quickly shut down the Philadelphia Phillies' chances of a comeback in the ninth inning during Saturday's contest.

The Phillies entered the final inning down 3-1 to the Dodgers. Scott entered the game and took the mound to try to seal the Dodgers' ninth win of the season, and he did just that in a pretty impressive manner.

It only took Scott three total pitches to end the ninth inning and the game. His first pitch was thrown to Bryce Harper, who did hit a single to put himself on base. Alec Bohm was up next, and he hit a grounder off of Scott, which the Dodgers turned into a double play to get Harper out, too. Scott's final pitch was to Max Kepler, who hit a ball to the outfield which was caught by Michael Conforto.

Thanks to Scott's pitching and the Dodgers' defensive performance, Los Angeles started the season 9-1 for the first time since 2012. It is definitely a strong way to start the season.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

