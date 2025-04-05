Dodgers Closer Tanner Scott Only Needed Three Pitches in the Ninth to Beat the Phillies
Los Angeles Dodgers closing pitcher Tanner Scott quickly shut down the Philadelphia Phillies' chances of a comeback in the ninth inning during Saturday's contest.
The Phillies entered the final inning down 3-1 to the Dodgers. Scott entered the game and took the mound to try to seal the Dodgers' ninth win of the season, and he did just that in a pretty impressive manner.
It only took Scott three total pitches to end the ninth inning and the game. His first pitch was thrown to Bryce Harper, who did hit a single to put himself on base. Alec Bohm was up next, and he hit a grounder off of Scott, which the Dodgers turned into a double play to get Harper out, too. Scott's final pitch was to Max Kepler, who hit a ball to the outfield which was caught by Michael Conforto.
Thanks to Scott's pitching and the Dodgers' defensive performance, Los Angeles started the season 9-1 for the first time since 2012. It is definitely a strong way to start the season.