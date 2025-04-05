SI

Phillies' Bryson Stott Found Creative Way to Help With Gender Reveal Mid-Game

The Phillies second baseman donned a special piece of equipment to help with a gender reveal on Saturday.

Stott helped out with a gender reveal during Saturday's loss to the Dodgers / NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, falling 3-1 at Citizens Bank Park. It wasn't all bad for a select few Phillies fans, though, thanks to second baseman Bryson Stott.

In Stott's first at-bat he stepped into the batter's box with a new piece of equipment—a pink armband on his left arm. As the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast would later reveal, it turns out Stott was part of a gender reveal for a friend of his and the armband was, in fact, the gender reveal.

Stott donned the pink armband for Ryan Stevens and his wife. Stevens designs custom shoes for Stott, among other Philadelphia athletes. And he's having a girl!

Not bad for a gender reveal. Not bad at all. Most couples can't say their gender reveal was seen by an audience of thousands, but the Stevens sure can.

A cool gesture from Stott.

