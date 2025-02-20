Dodgers-Cubs Spring Training Game Features First Successful Ball-Strike Challenge
The era of the robot umpires is not quite upon the sport of baseball, but for the first time MLB is experimenting with an automated system for calling balls and strikes.
The "automated ball-strike challenge system" or ABS will be active during 60% of spring training games this year, allowing pitchers, catchers and batters to call for automated ball-strike call reviews. Each team has two challenges available per game, and loses one when they they are incorrect in asking for a review that ultimately stands.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs opened spring training play on Thursday, and in just the first inning, Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet requested a review of a fastball called a ball on the inside against Max Muncy. After a brief stoppage, the ABS reversed the call, changing the count from 1–1 to 0–2.
The review process takes between 15 and 20 seconds, and in Triple-A and Arizona Fall League games where the ABS has been in effect since 2023, there were an average of four challenges called per game, according to NPR.
Baseball has been innovating in order to speed up the game in recent years, with the pitch clock implemented in 2023 proving very successful. Adding pitch reviews would seem to be counter to that goal, but they likely won't add more than a minute to any given game. Getting crucial pitch calls correct seems to be an appropriate trade-off.