MLB Unveils New Challenge System Involving Robot Umpires for Spring Training
This year's MLB spring training could prove more consequential than any in years past as MLB will experiment with ABS, the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, to ensure the home plate umpire gets as many ball and strike calls correct as possible. On Thursday, the league announced how exactly this new challenge system will unfold.
Teams will have two challenges each at the beginning of each game. They are permitted to use a challenge whenever they'd like to challenge a ball or strike call; the ABS, or the robot umpires, will determine whether the pitch was indeed a ball or a strike. A successful challenge will change the call and teams will be able to keep the challenge. A failed attempt, though, forces a team to lose a challenge.
There are some particulars involved, too. Only the batter, pitcher, or catcher can institute a challenge. The challenge must be made immediately after the call without any assistance from the dugout. Then a graphic will come up on the broadcast and on the big board of the stadium announcing whether the pitch was a ball or a strike.
It'll take some getting used to but it should serve as a very interesting stretch for the future of baseball.