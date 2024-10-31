SI

Dodgers Reliever Retires From MLB Moments After World Series Win

Talk about an epic send-off.

Liam McKeone

The Dodgers won their second title in five years on Wednesday night
The Dodgers won their second title in five years on Wednesday night / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Wednesday night. It turns out Game 5 of the Fall Classic doubled as an epic send-off for a member of the bullpen.

Moments after winning his second championship, reliever Daniel Hudson proudly announced he was retiring.

"This was the only reason I came back— to go out on top," Hudson told reporters after the game. "And that's what's happening."

A pretty sweet farewell, you could say.

Hudson's story is a good one, too. After he won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals, he bounced around the league and ended up signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. He fought his way onto the 40-man roster to start the year and ended up making 65 appearances, his most in a season since 2019, posting a 3.00 ERA. Hudson then pitched in two World Series games, earning two strikeouts in a Game 3 win and then taking the loss in Game 4 by giving up four runs.

Hudson capped off a 16-year career with a second title. No better time to walk away.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB