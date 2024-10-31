Dodgers Reliever Retires From MLB Moments After World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Wednesday night. It turns out Game 5 of the Fall Classic doubled as an epic send-off for a member of the bullpen.
Moments after winning his second championship, reliever Daniel Hudson proudly announced he was retiring.
"This was the only reason I came back— to go out on top," Hudson told reporters after the game. "And that's what's happening."
A pretty sweet farewell, you could say.
Hudson's story is a good one, too. After he won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals, he bounced around the league and ended up signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. He fought his way onto the 40-man roster to start the year and ended up making 65 appearances, his most in a season since 2019, posting a 3.00 ERA. Hudson then pitched in two World Series games, earning two strikeouts in a Game 3 win and then taking the loss in Game 4 by giving up four runs.
Hudson capped off a 16-year career with a second title. No better time to walk away.