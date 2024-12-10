Dodgers' Dave Roberts Addresses Possibility of Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Opening Day
Shohei Ohtani served exclusively as a designated hitter during his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, something that will change in year two when he's anticipated to return to the mound.
As for when he'll be ready to make his pitching debut for the reigning World Series champs, that much remains a bit unclear. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed Ohtani's return to the starting rotation on Monday, telling reporters at the winter meetings that it was "very unlikely" the 30-year-old would be ready to take the mound by Opening Day.
The Dodgers' Opening Day series for the 2025 season will be played in Japan and gets underway on March 18, a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. While Roberts says Ohtani will likely not be ready to pitch, he’s confident that he’ll still be able to play in the games at DH.
“I expect Shohei to be ready to hit in Japan,” Roberts said. “I don’t think he’d have it any other way. That’s our expectation.”
Roberts added that Ohtani’s return to the mound was a tricky one, as the team doesn’t want to lose him as a hitter while he amps up his preparations as a pitcher.
“I think the question is when he starts pitching In major league games, and how we build him up prior to that,” Roberts said. “I don’t see it as a minor league rehab situation. We’ve got to kind of be nimble with that one.”
Ohtani last pitched in an MLB game on Aug. 23, 2023. He underwent elbow surgery that September, which kept him off the mound for all of the '24 campaign. He's made 86 pitching appearances in his career, recording a 3.01 ERA with 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings.