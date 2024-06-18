Dave Roberts Offers Timeline for Mookie Betts to Return From Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without superstar shortstop Mookie Betts for an extended period of time after he suffered a fracture in his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals reliever Dan Altavilla during Sunday's game.
The 98 mph fastball caught Betts square on the hand, sending the 31-year-old to the ground in pain. He did not return to the game and manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he'd be headed to the Injured List.
On Monday, Roberts told reporters that the team is anticipating Betts to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
As he mentioned Sunday, Betts will not require surgery to repair the fracture, though he'll need nearly two months in order to properly heal. That would indicate the shortstop could be back in the lineup in August or September, in time for a postseason run.
Betts addressed reporters after the injury on Sunday, saying that he would be cheering on the Dodgers as they look to win their 11th NL West title in the last 12 years.
"I'll be watching the boys and cheering them on. Other than that, just kind of rest, maybe use it as a mental break and be ready to go whenever it heals up," he said.
Through 72 games this year, Betts is slashing .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and a 3.8 bWAR.