Dave Roberts Couldn't Have Been More Proud of His Team After Dodgers' Marathon Win
The Dodgers and Blue Jays battled deep into the night while creating an 18-inning masterpiece that was eventually decided by Freddie Freeman's second walk-off World Series winner in as many years. It tied the previous record for longest World Series game and served as a perfect showcase of what the sport has to offer, including perhaps the greatest player to ever put on a uniform in Shohei Ohtani.
Teams that have won Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead have gone on to capture the Fall Classic 68.9% of the time and considering the emotional and physical toll Monday night's contest exacted, it's hard to overstate just how important the win could be for Los Angeles. And how difficult it may be for Toronto to bounce back.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed his tired yet thrilled team in the locker room early on Tuesday morning, revealing that this one was special.
"I've never been more proud of each one of you guys," Roberts said. "From the guys playing, going way, way above whatever anyone has ever asked of you guys. Not one of you guys were fazed and and every single one of you guys was pulling for your guys and believed in each other."
Then the defending champion manager turned his message to Game 4, which will feature Ohtani on the mound—and will require both teams to keep fighting after an incredibly taxing test.
"Leave it all out there," he said. "Be ready to go tomorrow. There's no letup."