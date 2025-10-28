Shohei Ohtani's Second Home Run of Game 3 Sets MLB History Not Seen in Over 100 Years
Another day, another opportunity for Shohei Ohtani to wow us all.
Already one of the best players baseball has ever seen, the two-way superstar continues to put on a show in the postseason. In Game 3 of the World Series Monday, he hit a third-inning home run to give the Dodgers a 2–0 lead. The 389-foot solo shot was his seventh homer of the postseason, but he wasn't done for the night.
As the Blue Jays clawed back thanks to a three-run blast from Alejandro Kirk and an RBI single from Bo Bichette that brought Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all the way around from first, Ohtani found himself with an opportunity to tie the game in the seventh. He did just that, with a monster 401-foot homer to left center field for his second deep shot of the night and eighth of the postseason.
He ties Corey Seager for the most home runs in a single postseason in franchise history. Teoscar Hernández opened up the scoring with his own solo shot Monday, which made Hernández and Ohtani the first pair of Dodgers teammates to each hit five homers in a single postseason.
Ohtani went 4-for-4 with two doubles in addition to the homers, which made him the second player in history with four extra-base hits in a World Series game and the first since 1906 when Frank Isbell of the White Sox accomplished the feat, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
The last game he played at Dodger Stadium was the incredible 10-strikeout, three-homer performance to close out the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. That makes Ohtani 7-for-7 with five home runs and two doubles in his last seven at-bats at home.
We're witnessing greatness in real time.