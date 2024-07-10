Dodgers Demote Bobby Miller After Brutal Start to Season
Bobby Miller is headed back to the minor leagues after a disastrous stretch in the big leagues so far this season. The 25-year-old has looked nothing like the heralded pitching prospect the Los Angeles Dodgers held tight to in all trade talks.
On Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, Miller surrendered nine runs on 10 hits, while walking three and striking out two in four innings. The Philly onslaught included a grand slam by Trea Turner. It was the third time in seven starts this season Miller had allowed five or more runs. The Dodgers lost 10-1.
So far on the year, Miller is 1-2 with a 8.07 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP. In 29 innings he has struck out 27 batters, walked 18, allowed 35 hits, 26 earned runs and 12 home runs. He has made it past the fifth inning twice in his seven starts and his WAR is a woeful -0.9. Over his last four outings, Miller's ERA was 9.87 in 17.3 innings. Those numbers are remarkable considering he went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in 22 starts as a rookie in 2023.
In April, Miller hit the injured list with shoulder inflammation and hasn't been the same since. His velocity and overall stuff have both fallen off.
Miller has the talent to be an elite starting pitcher in the big leagues, but he's far from that now. The Dodgers had better hope he can find himself in the minor leagues because Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw are all currently on the injured list.