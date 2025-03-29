Dodgers Fans Give Clayton Kershaw Thunderous Ovation As He Receives World Series Ring
The Los Angeles Dodgers players on Friday received their World Series rings ahead of the club's game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. And each player received a loud cheer from the energized Dodgers fanbase as they walked the blue carpet to get their rings.
But no ovation was louder than the one the Dodgers faithful reserved for fan favorite and longtime ace Clayton Kershaw. The second Kershaw stepped out of the dugout, Dodger Stadium erupted. The three-time Cy Young Award winner tipped his cap to the crowd and let out a smile as he took it all in.
Check out the special moment.
Kershaw, 37, has spent all 17 seasons of his decorated career with the Dodgers. Through his first seven seasons, Kershaw reached heights that few other pitchers have, as he won a National League MVP award, the NL pitching Triple Crown, and three Cy Young Awards in that span.
But a World Series win eluded him. All that changed in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he and the Dodgers won the franchise's first championship since 1988.
And now, Kershaw has another ring, as well as a special moment he'll cherish. He's currently recovering from toe and knee surgeries he underwent back in November of '24 and is targeting a return to the mound this summer.