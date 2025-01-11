SI

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, Wife Make Honorable Donation Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

The Dodgers star and his wife donated to relief funds to aid Los Angeles amid the wildfires.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (right) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles on November 1, 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (right) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles on November 1, 2024. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have joined the wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, as the couple donated $300,000—$100,000 each to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Additionally, Freeman's wife, in a post onto her Instagram account story, pledged to match donations to Pasadena Humane, a nonprofit organization that provides care and services for homeless pets, and in this case, those that have been displaced or abandoned due to the wildfires.

Along with several other Los Angeles-based professional sports teams, the Dodgers, working with Fanatics, have unveiled an "LA Strong" custom logo and apparel line, with all proceeds of the merchandise set to be donated to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Fanatics announced Friday.

The wildfires, aside from destroying residences, displacing hundreds of thousands and causing deaths in the greater Los Angeles area, are estimated to result in damages exceeding roughly $50 billion, according to the The Los Angeles Times.

More of the Latest Around the MLB

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB