Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, Wife Make Honorable Donation Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have joined the wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, as the couple donated $300,000—$100,000 each to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Additionally, Freeman's wife, in a post onto her Instagram account story, pledged to match donations to Pasadena Humane, a nonprofit organization that provides care and services for homeless pets, and in this case, those that have been displaced or abandoned due to the wildfires.
Along with several other Los Angeles-based professional sports teams, the Dodgers, working with Fanatics, have unveiled an "LA Strong" custom logo and apparel line, with all proceeds of the merchandise set to be donated to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Fanatics announced Friday.
The wildfires, aside from destroying residences, displacing hundreds of thousands and causing deaths in the greater Los Angeles area, are estimated to result in damages exceeding roughly $50 billion, according to the The Los Angeles Times.