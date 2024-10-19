Dodgers' Jack Flaherty 'Tired' of Narrative Surrounding His Playoff Frustration
Over the course of his eight-year career, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty has struggled with a significant gulf between his regular-season and postseason performances.
In the regular season, his ERA is 3.58; in the postseason, it is 4.91. On Friday, his playoff struggles flared up again as he surrendered eight earned runs to the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NLCS.
As the Dodgers thought over their 12–6 loss—which sent the series back to Los Angeles—Flaherty firmly rejected the notion that being from nearby Burbank, Calif., added at all to his frustrations.
“I don’t think me being—growing up here—has any addition to being frustrated,” Flaherty said. "I understand that this has been a whole story and everything. But like, there’s no added frustration because I grew up here. I’d be pissed off no matter where I was playing. So, kind of tired of that."
Los Angeles will attempt to lock down its first pennant since 2020 on Monday, with its starting pitcher to be announced.