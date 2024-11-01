Dodgers' Joe Kelly Took Dig at Yankees Over Defensive Miscues in World Series
The New York Yankees seemed to be in the driver's seat up 5–0 in the top of the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, but a defensive meltdown in the frame gave the Dodgers new life, and the club took full advantage, tying the game and eventually earning the win to secure a World Series championship.
It's bad enough that the Yankees have to sit and stew over the results of the sloppy inning all winter long. Even worse is the fact that Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly, while speaking to Rob Bradford, host of the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, took a dig at New York for its defensive woes.
"We were down 5-0," Kelly said. "They put Fat Joe up on the board [scoreboard] and I was like 'Oh, it's an easy dub now.' Fat Joe's the curse. They started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee defense.
"And I looked over at [Brent] Honeywell and I said, 'The Fat Joe curse, watch.' And we started chipping away, chipping away. Bad play, bad play. And end up getting my second one [World Series championship] with the Dodgers."
Kelly's words become even more biting to the Yankees organization in light of reporting from the New York Post's Joel Sherman, who outlined the Dodgers' scouting report on the American League champions. According to Sherman, Los Angeles told its players that the Yankees were a team of "talent over fundamentals," and the Dodgers encouraged players to "put the ball in play to make the Yankees execute."
Fat Joe curse or not, the Dodgers followed the scouting report to a tee. They put the ball in play and the Yankees unraveled in the fifth inning. And that was the difference in Game 5, and ultimately, the World Series as a whole.