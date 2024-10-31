Dodgers Had to Listen to ‘New York, New York’ During World Series Celebration
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series on Wednesday night, beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 to clinch the franchise's eighth championship. After recording the final out, the Dodgers all poured onto the field to celebrate. Eventually they moved to the locker room to cover the visitor's clubhouse in beer and champagne.
Sometime in between those two traditional baseball celebration moments, the public address system at Yankee Stadium played Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," a song usually played after victories by the home team. Here's video of impending free agent Juan Soto watching the Dodgers while the song plays in the background.
Unsurprisingly, this shocked or bothered some people.
The thing is, who cares? The Yankees play the song after losses, too. At this point it's apparently just used as a way to drive people towards the gates so they no longer have to hear a song so old it was released back in the '70s when the Yankees used to actually win World Series. The only people who should have been bothered by "New York, New York" playing was the Dodgers, because it was a reminder that they had a six-hour flight ahead of them.