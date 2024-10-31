SI

Dodgers Had to Listen to ‘New York, New York’ During World Series Celebration

Stephen Douglas

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the 2024 World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series on Wednesday night, beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 to clinch the franchise's eighth championship. After recording the final out, the Dodgers all poured onto the field to celebrate. Eventually they moved to the locker room to cover the visitor's clubhouse in beer and champagne.

Sometime in between those two traditional baseball celebration moments, the public address system at Yankee Stadium played Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," a song usually played after victories by the home team. Here's video of impending free agent Juan Soto watching the Dodgers while the song plays in the background.

Unsurprisingly, this shocked or bothered some people.

The thing is, who cares? The Yankees play the song after losses, too. At this point it's apparently just used as a way to drive people towards the gates so they no longer have to hear a song so old it was released back in the '70s when the Yankees used to actually win World Series. The only people who should have been bothered by "New York, New York" playing was the Dodgers, because it was a reminder that they had a six-hour flight ahead of them.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

