Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Offers Update on Shohei Ohtani Pitching Debut
The Los Angeles Dodgers are yet again championship favorites for this season after winning the World Series last year— and they could be getting even better at some point.
Shohei Ohtani spent the 2024 season as the Dodgers' DH while recovering from Tommy John surgery. It's now been well over a year since Ohtani underwent the surgery and Los Angeles was willing to offer the international superstar a record contract in part because he is a generational two-way talent. It therefore goes to figure that the Dodgers will be happy to utilize Ohtani's pitching skills once he is fully recovered.
How close is he to that mark? Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered an update on Saturday night ahead of L.A.'s clash with the Detroit Tigers. The short version is that Ohtani is getting there, but isn't quite close to returning.
Roberts told reporters that Ohtani's 2025 debut as a pitcher is a "ways off," per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. However, Roberts did reveal the Japanese star threw during a bullpen session on Saturday night, his first since February 25.
Previously, Roberts had thrown May out as a tentative date range for Ohtani to make his first start in a Dodgers uniform on the mound. But this latest development sounds like a bit of backtracking on that front.
"This is a long-term play for Shohei’s well-being also," Roberts said. "So making sure that we're as cautious and careful as we possibly can [be]. And, yeah, for 2025, the most important piece of this is having him be able to do both through the end of the season, through October."
The last season Ohtani pitched, he went 10-5 in 23 starts for the 2023 Los Angeles Angels with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts. The Dodgers would love to have that weapon in their arsenal again.