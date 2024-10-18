SI

Dodgers' Max Muncy Sets New MLB Playoff Record With Feat vs. Mets

Muncy's postseason will go down in the record books.

Liam McKeone

Muncy's tremendous 2024 playoff run will go down in history
Muncy's tremendous 2024 playoff run will go down in history / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead against the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday night. In the process, Max Muncy made history.

With a walk in the top of the fifth inning, Muncy reached base on his 11th consecutive plate appearance. This set the MLB record for consecutive postseason plate appearances reaching base. Leading up to the at-bat, Muncy was tied with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and longtime Cincinnati Red Billy Hatcher.

Here's the moment Muncy made history:

To set the record, Muncy recorded eight walks, two home runs, and a single in 11 straight at-bats. The last time he recorded an out was in Game 2, in the bottom of the second during the Dodgers' 7-3 loss. Since then he's gotten on base every time he's stepped up to the plate.

A truly remarkable achievement for Muncy, no matter how the rest of the postseason unfolds.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB