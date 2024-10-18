Dodgers' Max Muncy Sets New MLB Playoff Record With Feat vs. Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead against the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday night. In the process, Max Muncy made history.
With a walk in the top of the fifth inning, Muncy reached base on his 11th consecutive plate appearance. This set the MLB record for consecutive postseason plate appearances reaching base. Leading up to the at-bat, Muncy was tied with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and longtime Cincinnati Red Billy Hatcher.
Here's the moment Muncy made history:
To set the record, Muncy recorded eight walks, two home runs, and a single in 11 straight at-bats. The last time he recorded an out was in Game 2, in the bottom of the second during the Dodgers' 7-3 loss. Since then he's gotten on base every time he's stepped up to the plate.
A truly remarkable achievement for Muncy, no matter how the rest of the postseason unfolds.