Dodgers' Mookie Betts Wins 2025 Roberto Clemente Award
Dodgers star Mookie Betts was named the recipient of the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player whose humanitarian efforts on and off the field go beyond the rest.
Every single MLB team nominates one of their players for the award. This is the second year in a row in which the Dodgers nominated Betts. He is now the fourth Dodger to win, following recent winners Clayton Kershaw (2012) and Justin Turner (2022).
Betts's 5050 Foundation, founded in 2021, is where he spends most of his time giving back to local communites. The foundation's efforts are focused on "mental/emotional health, nutrition, financial literacy, and physical fitness," per the MLB's press release. Betts's foundation raised $100,000 this past March through fundraising.
On top of contributing to his own foundation, Betts also helped out the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation a lot this year. His foundation partnered with the team's to contribute $160,000 to the Brother Crusade, which supports hunger and homelessness initiatives. One example of where some of this money went is when Betts donated $30,000 worth of Nike apparel to people impacted by the Los Angeles wild fires earlier this year.
Betts consistently shows up to events his foundation and the Dodgers' foundation hosts, and his effort has made an impact across the league.
