Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki to Keep No. 11 Thanks to Classy Gesture From Teammate
The year 2025 will be a year of adjustment for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, as the Japanese phenom transitions to life in the spotlight of a foreign country with the defending World Series champions.
However, at least one portion of Sasaki's game will remain the same: his number.
Sasaki will wear No. 11 for the Dodgers next season, a number he has worn previously in his career in honor of five-time All-Star Yu Darvish—an icon in his native Japan.
No. 11 was originally occupied by infielder Miguel Rojas, but Rojas announced on Instagram Thursday that he had agreed to surrender the number to Sasaki and wear No. 72 instead—the number he wore with Los Angeles when he debuted for the team in 2014.
Notable past players to wear No. 11 for the Dodgers include left fielder and pinch hitter Manny Mota, center fielder AJ Pollock, and outfielder Dixie Walker.
Los Angeles is scheduled to open its season on March 18 against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.