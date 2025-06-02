Dodgers Place 15th Pitcher on IL As Injury Woes Mount
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been decimated by injuries early into the 2025 MLB season. In particular, the team's pitching staff has been forced to constantly reinvent itself due to ailments and set backs through April and May.
On Sunday, the Dodgers announced that right-handed relief pitcher Luis Garcia has been placed on the 15-day IL, bringing their active tally to a stunning 15 pitchers currently on the shelf.
Currently sidelined Dodgers pitchers include Gavin Stone (60-day), Michael Grove (60-day), River Ryan (60-day), Blake Snell (60-day), Blake Treinen (60-day), Brusdar Graterol (60-day), Roki Sasaki (15-day), Kyle Hurt (60-day), Emmet Sheehan (60-day), Evan Phillips (60-day), Edgardo Hernandez (60-day), Tyler Glasnow (60-day), Michael Kopech (60-day), Kirby Yates (15-day) and Garcia.
Despite their surplus of injured pitchers, Los Angeles entered play on Sunday leading the NL West with a 36-22 record. There's cause for concern, however, as the Dodgers have leaned heavily upon their star-studded lineup to carry them through much of the season. The team ranks 22nd in MLB with a 4.11 ERA and has 16 total quality starts from its starting rotation, which ranks tied for 25th ahead of only the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins.
The Dodgers, who are looking to defend their title this year, will be hoping that these injury woes don't persist throughout the season and that they'll have their rotation and bullpen in top condition heading into the postseason.