Dodgers Acquire Former All-Star Pitcher in Trade With Reds
In a bid to upgrade their bullpen, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made one of this season's first splashy trades.
The Dodgers are acquiring pitcher Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The New York Post.
Diaz, 28, has endured a dismal 2025 so far. In six innings pitched, he is 0–0 with three strikeouts and an ERA of 12.00. According to bWAR, he has cost the Reds half a win this year.
Los Angeles made the reported move just a day after a complete bullpen implosion against the Cleveland Guardians, in which a 4–2 lead turned into a 7–4 deficit in the span of one disastrous inning.
Diaz—the brother of New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz—made the National League All-Star team in 2023. That year, he went 9–6 in relief with a 3.07 ERA and 37 saves.
He added 28 saves in 2024 as his numbers slipped a bit before a severe decline to start '25.
Pitcher Mike Villani will reportedly head to Cincinnati in the trade; he was drafted in the 13th round in '24 out of Long Beach State.