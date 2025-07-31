Shohei Ohtani Gives Positive Update on Health After Exiting Start
Given Shohei Ohtani's injury history there was real cause for concern as a Los Angeles Dodgers trainer visited him on the mound Wednesday night in the fourth inning of a start against the Cincinnati Reds. And even more when he abandoned the start to play DH, though staying in the game at all was an optimistic sign.
The Dodgers announced that Ohtani left his start due to cramping and after the game the two-way superstar provided further information after his team suffered a 5-2 loss.
Through an interpreter he said that he felt cramping in his right hip during the first inning but was able to work through the discomfort until it became a problem and affected his delivery.
"I don't play defense. I think that helped," Ohtani said. "But also at the same time, we were playing a close game so I wanted to help the team win."
Manager Dave Roberts appeared optimistic that Ohtani would be able to make his next scheduled start under better conditions back in Los Angeles.
"He'll have a week," Roberts said. "It'll be at home, so there won't be humidity to deal with."