Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Thrown Out at Home After Ball Ricochets Off MLB Umpire

This was strange.

Tim Capurso

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado attempts to maneuver around third-base umpire Mark Ripperger during the top of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado attempts to maneuver around third-base umpire Mark Ripperger during the top of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Screengrab Twitter @MLB
An MLB umpire unintentionally made the highlight reels during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park.

With the Dodgers up 5-0 and looking to add to their lead, Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani worked a walk in the top of the fourth inning, then advanced to second on a Mookie Betts flyout. The next batter, Teoscar Hernandez, grounded an 0-2 pitch down the third base line for what surely seemed like extra bases—and an easy trot home for the speedy Ohtani.

Only, the ball was stopped in its tracks when it collided with third base umpire Mark Ripperger, who was unable to get out of the way in time. Thanks to Ripperger, Padres third baseman Manny Machado was able to make a play on the ball and promptly threw out Ohtani as he was attempting to score.

What a play by Ripperger! In all seriousness, this was just a case of the umpire being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even still, Ohtani was visibly upset with Ripperger from the Dodgers dugout.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, the bizarre play seems like it won't have any adverse effect on the final result of Game 4, as the club is still in the driver's seat with a 5-0 lead.

