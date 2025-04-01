Shohei Ohtani Uses New Slide Technique for First Time in Regular Season
After Shohei Ohtani suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder while sliding on a stolen base attempt in the World Series, both he and the Los Angeles Dodgers weren't taking any chances. All winter and in the spring, Ohtani worked on a new slide technique, in which he keeps his left arm and hand off the dirt in an effort to avoid injury.
And, unsurprisingly, Ohtani has at times struggled to adapt to the new technique, which goes against years of his baseball instinct. On a couple of his first slides in the 2025 regular season, Ohtani, likely as a force of habit, dropped his left hand in the dirt while sliding.
But during Monday's 6-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, Ohtani, for the first time this season, used his new slide technique while swiping his second stolen base of the year in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Here's the new slide.
For comparison, here are his first 25 stolen bases of the '24 season.
In a freak injury, Ohtani suffered a partial dislocation and torn labrum in his left shoulder after his left arm awkwardly trailed in the dirt on a stolen base attempt in Game 2 of the World Series back in October. In theory, this new technique limits the likelihood of such an injury, however unlikely, from happening.
That's not the only way the Dodgers plan to ensure their $700 million superstar stays healthy. As Ohtani continues to inch his way towards a return to the mound, Los Angeles will urge him to be more selective with his stolen base attempts this year, as manager Dave Roberts told The Orange County Register this spring.
"I don’t think he’s going to get the same number of at-bats, plate appearances, given that he’s going to be pitching," Roberts said. "I don’t think he’s going to steal as many bases, just appreciating the fact that he does need to pitch and save his legs. But as far as the kind of performance per plate appearance, I still think he can be just as productive. And I’m sure Shohei is expecting the same thing."
So, the new slide and slightly dialed-back approach on the basepaths are likely here to stay in '25. But don't expect Ohtani to play any less harder. The three-time MVP already boasts two home runs, a pair of stolen bases and a .333 batting average in 23 plate appearances this season.