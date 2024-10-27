SI

Shohei Ohtani Injures Arm After Attempted Steal in Game 2 of World Series

The Dodgers star was writhing in pain after being caught stealing to end the seventh inning.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm while attempting to steal second base in Game 2 of the World Series vs. the New York Yankees.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm while attempting to steal second base in Game 2 of the World Series vs. the New York Yankees. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm while trying to steal second base in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.

With the Dodgers leading the New York Yankees 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Ohtani took off from first base in a steal attempt. He was thrown out at second by Yankees catcher Austin Wells, which ended the inning, but Ohtani remained on the ground grasping at his left arm, while waving for assistance from the training staff with his right arm.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ohtani's arm was being supported by a Dodgers trainer as he left the field.

The Dodgers hold a 1-0 series lead, with a chance to shift the series to New York just two wins away from a world championship.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB