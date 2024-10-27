Shohei Ohtani Injures Arm After Attempted Steal in Game 2 of World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm while trying to steal second base in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.
With the Dodgers leading the New York Yankees 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Ohtani took off from first base in a steal attempt. He was thrown out at second by Yankees catcher Austin Wells, which ended the inning, but Ohtani remained on the ground grasping at his left arm, while waving for assistance from the training staff with his right arm.
According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ohtani's arm was being supported by a Dodgers trainer as he left the field.
The Dodgers hold a 1-0 series lead, with a chance to shift the series to New York just two wins away from a world championship.