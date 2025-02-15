Dodgers Sign Former NLCS MVP, World Series Champion Eddie Rosario to Minor-League Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make moves in the MLB offseason.
The Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a minor-league contract with former NLCS MVP and 2021 World Series winner Eddie Rosario, according to MLB insider Ari Alexander.
Rosario, 33, is the latest in a laundry list of additions L.A. has made in the offseason, and he comes with some valuable postseason experience as the team aims to repeat as World Series champions.
The Guayama, Puerto Rico native has struggled in recent seasons, but he's less than four years removed from winning a championship with the Atlanta Braves, during which he recorded a 1.073 OPS with three home runs and 11 RBI across 16 postseason games. The Braves beat the Dodgers in the 2021 NLCS, a series in which Rosario was named MVP.
In 2024, Rosario featured for both the Washington Nationals and Atlanta, appearing in a total of 91 games. He struggled at the plate, recording a -1.6 WAR while logging a .531 OPS with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs.
The Dodgers have been MLB's busiest team during the offseason, and they're making another low-risk move by bringing Rosario aboard on a minor-league deal. Both sides will be hoping he can turn back the clock and shake off some of his recent woes at the plate.