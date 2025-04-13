SI

Dodgers SS Hilariously Copied Pitchers’ Windups During Relief Duty in Blowout Loss

Miguel Rojas was asked to take the mound during L.A.'s 16-0 loss to the. Cubs.

Mike Kadlick

Rojas was asked to pitch during LA's loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Rojas was asked to pitch during LA's loss to Chicago on Saturday. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers got annihilated by the Chicago Cubs on Saturday by a score of 16-0. The loss, their seventh in the last nine games, was the franchise's most lopsided defeat in 60 years and puts them at 10-7 on the season after their high-flying 8-0 start.

In an effort to not unnecessarily exhaust his bullpen with his team already down 11 runs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called on shortstop Miguel Rojas to pitch the game's final two innings. The 36-year-old allowed five runs on seven hits—and also had some fun for himself while on the bump.

Over his 33 pitches thrown, Rojas hilariously mimicked his L.A. teammates' pitching deliveries, copying the windups of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, and Roki Sasaki.

Here's a look:

That's one way to make a loss like that less painful.

Without much time to recover from the ugly defeat, L.A. will once again take on the Cubs from Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

