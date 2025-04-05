Dodgers Suffer First Loss Against Phillies With a Dramatic Ending
The Los Angeles Dodgers' historic start to their 2025 season was halted as the Philadelphia Phillies handed the reigning World Series champions their first loss of the season on Friday night.
And, of course, the game ended in dramatic fashion.
In the top of the ninth inning with the Phillies up 3-2, Dodgers pinch runner Chris Taylor attempted to steal second base to make things more interesting. But, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto threw the ball to shortstop Trea Turner to try to get the final out of the game.
At first, Taylor was called safe at second. Philadelphia immediately challenged the call, and the call was overturned, which gave the Phillies the win. And, it ended the Dodgers' eight-game winning streak.
The Phillies were understandably excited to be the first team to beat the Dodgers this season.
"Somebody had to do it," the Phillies' X, formerly known as Twitter, account wrote.
We'll see if the Phillies can start a losing streak for the Dodgers when they play Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday.