Shohei Ohtani Smashes Walk-Off Home Run to Win Dodgers' Eighth Straight to Open Season

Ohtani delivered for fans on his MVP bobblehead night.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates hitting a walk-off home run.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates hitting a walk-off home run. / Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani is that man.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves tied 5–5 in the bottom of the ninth, Ohtani smashed the first pitch he saw for a 399-foot walk-off home run to win the team's eighth game of the season.

It was fitting that Ohtani would win the game for the Dodgers on his own MVP bobblehead night. Fans lined up hours in advance of the game for a chance to take home one of his bobbleheads, and then the three-time MVP delivered exactly what those fans would've dreamt of seeing.

Dodger Stadium understandably went wild as Ohtani rounded the bases. His teammates drenched him when he got to home plate.

The Dodgers became the first reigning World Series champion in MLB history to start the season 8–0. And, of course, Dodgers fans can thank Ohtani for solidifying that piece of history.

Fans were already chanting "MVP" at Ohtani as he was doing his post-game interview on the field. Could he be a three-peat? There's a lot more baseball left to play this season, but doubt Ohtani at your own peril.

