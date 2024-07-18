SI

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández Details Why He Didn't Sign With Red Sox in Free Agency

Patrick Andres

Jul 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández (37) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Jul 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández (37) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Jan. 12, outfielder Teoscar Hernández inked a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The pact proved savvy on both sides, as the Dodgers invested in Hernández returning to his All-Star form while Hernández invested in playing for baseball's most talented team.

So far, Hernández's decision has paid off. The ninth-year slugger made the All-Star team, won the Home Run Derby, and helped Los Angeles build a seven-game lead in the NL West entering the All-Star break.

However, his free agency almost unfolded differently, as he discussed in a brief hit for the podcast Baseball Isn't Boring.

"It was two years, $28 (million)," Hernández said of the Boston Red Sox's offer to him this offseason. "I was not going to go and spend my free agency trying to get a bad deal."

The Red Sox, who have spent most of the last decade curbing their formerly robust spending, are currently holding on to the American League's final wild-card spot.

"At the end of the day, I love the Red Sox and it was one of my favorite teams," Hernández said. "At the end of the day I have to make what is best for me and my career and my family."

The Dodgers and Boston are scheduled to meet in a three-game series this weekend.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB