Dodgers Threw Subtle Shade at Manny Machado, Padres After Comments About Andy Pages
The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres rivalry became tense this week as multiple players were hit by pitches and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got ejected during the three-game series.
Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages was among those players to get hit by a pitch, as he was plunked by Padres pitcher Dylan Cease on Monday. Pages was visibly upset after getting hit, initially believing that Cease hit him intentionally.
Padres manager Mike Shildt responded to Pages's frustration with Cease by appearing to exclaim from the dugout, "Who the f--- do you think you are."
“I don’t feel like my reaction was right," Pages said after the game, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. "But adrenaline took over for me in that moment.”
After the game, Padres third baseman Manny Machado shared his thoughts on Pages's reaction. Machado did pay a compliment to the season Pages is having, but he also said that if the Padres wanted to go after one of the Dodgers' players, it'd be one of the team's "big dogs," not Pages.
“They’ve got way more superstars over there,” Machado said, via Acee. “[If] we want to hit somebody, they’ve got some big dogs over there we could hit.”
The day after Machado's comment, Pages put in one of the best performances of his young career, going 4–4 with two home runs and three RBIs in the Dodgers' 8–6 victory. The Dodgers social team appeared to throw shade at Machado's comment after, posting a video of Pages's home run with the caption: "Big dog, Andy Pages."
When Pages hit his second home run of the night, the Dodgers social team seemed to throw even more shade at the Padres, and Shildt's comment this time, posting the clip of the homer with the caption, "AND THAT'S WHO ANDY PAGES IS!"