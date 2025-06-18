Shohei Ohtani Shared Amazing Photo of Him Getting Hit By Pitch
The Padres-Dodgers rivalry had another heated moment Tuesday night that saw Shohei Ohtani getting hit by a pitch in what seemed like an act of revenge and led to the ejection of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
It also led to Ohtani sharing an amazing picture of the moment on Instagram after the Dodgers' 8-6 win at home.
Ohtani was drilled in the leg in the bottom of the third inning. The first pitch of his at at-bat by Randy Vasquez brushed Ohtani back off the plate and then the next pitch hit him in his left knee. This came after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch in the top of the inning.
Look at this photo Ohtani posted:
Here's a replay, which shows Ohtani hobbling out of the box after being hit:
Ouch.
Both sides received warnings following that and Roberts was tossed after arguing with the umps. Ohtani stayed in the game and struck out four times.