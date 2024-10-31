SI

Dodgers Tried to Fly Yoshinobu Yamamoto Back to LA During World Series-Clinching Game

Improbably, Los Angeles turned a likely loss into a series-clinching win.

Josh Wilson

Yamamoto won Game 2, giving up one earned run and one hit
Yamamoto won Game 2, giving up one earned run and one hit / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not need six games to etch their name in the history books as 2024 World Series champions; five would do. But that final game was a serious battle, and an improbable victory for the Dodgers.

At one point, the New York Yankees had a 96% win probability. And around that point, the Los Angeles front office was turning its attention to the rest-of-series strategy. First up? Their starting pitcher in Game 6.

Projected to be Yoshinobu Yamamoto if the Yankees won Game 5 and forced a return to Los Angeles for Game 6, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman reportedly started to sketch out whether it would be logistically feasible to get Yamamoto on a separate plane from the rest of the team in a lay-flat seat, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The advantage would be some extra rest for Yamamoto in a Game 6.

Yamamoto was a Yankee killer in Game 2, where he pitched a one-hit, six-inning start to earn the win.

But as quickly as series and game momentum palpably swung in the Yankees' direction, New York handed it back over like a hot potato. A multi-error fifth inning saw their lead go from five to zero. Taking an eighth-inning lead, Los Angeles got back to aggressively trying to close the game out instead of contingency-planning a return home.

And the rest is history. Instead of a solo cross-country flight, Yamamoto spent his night celebrating with his Dodger teammates.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB