Tyler Glasnow Cleans Out Locker, Leaves Dodgers After Suffering Elbow Injury
Tyler Glasnow isn't with the Los Angeles Dodgers anymore.
Glasnow suffered a sprained right elbow and is likely to miss the rest of the season. He had been out since August 11 with elbow tendinitis but suffered a setback while warming up for a simulated game. He was diagnosed with a sprained elbow and is almost certain to be shut down for the year.
On Sunday, reports surfaced that Glasnow's locker had been cleared out and he was no longer with the team in Atlanta. When asked about his ace pitcher's whereabouts Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow "flew out" today, then said, "I don't know where he flew to. But he's not with the team, no."
That feels weird. If Glasnow was going somewhere for medical treatment, Roberts would certainly have been informed. The fact that he's out of the loop is really strange.
The Dodgers traded for Glasnow in the offseason, sending Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire the power righty and Manuel Margot. They quickly signed him to a five-year, $136.5 million contract. The Southern California native has been dominant at times this season but, as with much of his career, he has also dealt with injuries.
If Glasnow is done for the season, the 31-year-old will finish 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 134 innings.