Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Shows Off Unusual Song Title Tattooed in Unusual Place
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow hasn't always had an easy career, battling a litany of injuries since his 2016 arrival in the major leagues.
However, the Newhall, Calif., native has never lacked for swagger. Since the very beginning of his career, the pitcher has repeatedly waxed poetic about his love of hip hop—and Saturday morning, he discussed just how deep his love goes with Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts.
"I've been told you have a lip tattoo," Betts said to Glasnow on Bleacher Report's On Base With Mookie Betts. "What does it say?"
"It says 'No Juice,'" Glasnow said, showing off his ink. "It's like the Lil Boosie song."
Glasnow said the tattoo reminded him of his minor league days (he got the tattoo while coming up in the Pittsburgh Pirates' system), and was meant to be jokey in nature.
"I got No Juice. It's self-deprecating a little bit," Glasnow said. "All my tattoos, they're just dumb. Stupid."