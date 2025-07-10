SI

Dodgers Unveil Baseball-Themed Kobe Bryant Bobblehead for Fan Giveaway

The Dodgers will celebrate the late, great Lakers legend at Dodger Stadium next month.

Tom Dierberger

Kobe Bryant spent time in the Dodgers' dugout before Game 4 of the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox.
Kobe Bryant spent time in the Dodgers' dugout before Game 4 of the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dodgers will celebrate the late, great Kobe Bryant at Dodger Stadium next month.

The team announced a flurry of promotional items for the second half of the 2025 MLB season, a collection ranging from a Teoscar Hernandez bobblehead to a Mookie Betts World Series ring. Included in that group is a bobblehead of Bryant, who is depicted wearing a Lakers jersey while holding a bat in a left-handed stance.

The bobblehead will be handed out to the first 40,000 fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 8—likely to honor the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Lakers from 1997 to 2006 before he switched to No. 24.

Bryant grew up as a Mets fan in Philadelphia, but he was often seen at Dodger Stadium throughout his basketball career. Bryant also read the Dodgers lineup before Game 4 of the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, died Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter accident.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB