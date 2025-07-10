Dodgers Unveil Baseball-Themed Kobe Bryant Bobblehead for Fan Giveaway
The Dodgers will celebrate the late, great Kobe Bryant at Dodger Stadium next month.
The team announced a flurry of promotional items for the second half of the 2025 MLB season, a collection ranging from a Teoscar Hernandez bobblehead to a Mookie Betts World Series ring. Included in that group is a bobblehead of Bryant, who is depicted wearing a Lakers jersey while holding a bat in a left-handed stance.
The bobblehead will be handed out to the first 40,000 fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 8—likely to honor the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Lakers from 1997 to 2006 before he switched to No. 24.
Bryant grew up as a Mets fan in Philadelphia, but he was often seen at Dodger Stadium throughout his basketball career. Bryant also read the Dodgers lineup before Game 4 of the 2018 World Series against the Red Sox.
Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, died Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter accident.