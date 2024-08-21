Walker Buehler Gives Blunt Assessment of His Impending Free Agency Amid Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler's much-anticipated return from a pair of 2022 surgeries has presumably not been the comeback he envisioned.
The two-time All-Star has struggled mightily in 2024, pitching to an unsightly 6.09 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. He spent much of the summer on the injured list, attempting to find his early-career groove.
In a column published Wednesday morning by Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times, Buehler bluntly shut down any talk of his impending free agency.
"There’s just not a whole lot to talk about,” the pitcher said. “I have a six ERA. I’m trying to figure out how to get people out in the major leagues. Free agency is for talking about when you have a two-five [ERA] and you’re rolling through the league."
That was Buehler once upon a time; just three seasons ago, he was 16–4 with a 2.47 ERA and 212 strikeouts. He ended 2021 a top-five Cy Young finisher and the majors' leader in ERA+.
Now, the Lexington, Ky., native is just looking to rediscover a modicum of consistency with the only team he's ever known.
"I really don’t care," Buehler said once more of free agency. "To be honest, I’ve played here my whole career. I love playing here. We’ve won (the 2020) World Series here.”