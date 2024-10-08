SI

Dodgers' Walker Buehler Had $100,000 Watch Stolen During Robbery at Racetrack

The incident occurred while the pitcher was attending a horse race at Santa Anita Park on Sept. 28.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler enters the dugout ahead of a June 2024 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler enters the dugout ahead of a June 2024 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler had a watch worth over $100,000 stolen while he was attending a horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. on Sept. 28, according to multiple reports. ABC7 Eyewitness News was first to report the news.

Buehler, a fan of horse racing, was joined at the race track by his wife McKenzie and Dodgers teammate Jack Flaherty. A mob of thieves surrounded Buehler and snatched the expensive watch, though the Dodgers pitcher—nor his wife or Flaherty—was not harmed during the incident, the Arcadia Police Department said in a statement posted onto its account on X, formerly Twitter.

"In one incident, a victim was walking among a large crowd of patrons," the statement said. "While walking within the crowd, the victim was encircled by a group of unknown suspects. These suspects limited the movement of the victim, creating confusion.

"While the movement of the victim was limited, one of the suspects was able to remove the victim's watch from their wrist. After removing the watch, the group of suspects dispersed and left the area. At that time, the victim realized their watch was stolen and reported the incident to Santa Anita Park security. At no time during the incident was the victim threatened."

Buehler was one of three victims to have a watch stolen that day at the race track, police said. The Dodgers have not yet commented on the incident. Buehler's agency, Excel Sports Management, said the following in a statement obtained by Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports.

“Following Walker’s final regular season start on Sept. 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series," the agency said. "That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park.

"While walking from the paddack to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. 

"We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”

The news comes as Buehler prepares to take the mound for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The series is currently tied at a game apiece.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB