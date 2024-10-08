Dodgers' Walker Buehler Had $100,000 Watch Stolen During Robbery at Racetrack
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler had a watch worth over $100,000 stolen while he was attending a horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. on Sept. 28, according to multiple reports. ABC7 Eyewitness News was first to report the news.
Buehler, a fan of horse racing, was joined at the race track by his wife McKenzie and Dodgers teammate Jack Flaherty. A mob of thieves surrounded Buehler and snatched the expensive watch, though the Dodgers pitcher—nor his wife or Flaherty—was not harmed during the incident, the Arcadia Police Department said in a statement posted onto its account on X, formerly Twitter.
"In one incident, a victim was walking among a large crowd of patrons," the statement said. "While walking within the crowd, the victim was encircled by a group of unknown suspects. These suspects limited the movement of the victim, creating confusion.
"While the movement of the victim was limited, one of the suspects was able to remove the victim's watch from their wrist. After removing the watch, the group of suspects dispersed and left the area. At that time, the victim realized their watch was stolen and reported the incident to Santa Anita Park security. At no time during the incident was the victim threatened."
Buehler was one of three victims to have a watch stolen that day at the race track, police said. The Dodgers have not yet commented on the incident. Buehler's agency, Excel Sports Management, said the following in a statement obtained by Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports.
“Following Walker’s final regular season start on Sept. 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series," the agency said. "That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park.
"While walking from the paddack to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation.
"We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”
The news comes as Buehler prepares to take the mound for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The series is currently tied at a game apiece.