Dodgers' World Series Parade Is Perfectly-Timed Tribute to Fernando Valenzuela
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a beloved member of the organization's family when former Cy Young award winner and 1981 World Series champion Fernando Valenzuela passed away on October 22 before the start of this year's World Series.
Winning the World Series, which Los Angeles accomplished on Wednesday night thanks to a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees, is a great tribute to Valenzuela.
But celebrating the World Series, which the Dodgers will do on Friday, will be even more of a perfect tribute to the late Los Angeles pitcher. Why?
Because Friday, November 1, the day of the Dodgers parade, is the same day as Valenzuela's birthday.
How perfect is that?
Valenzuela burst onto the scene as a 20-year-old rookie in 1981, winning the Cy Young award and Rookie of the Year while helping the Dodgers win a World Series in a season for the ages. He went on to earn six All-Star selections in a memorable career in Los Angeles, then became a skillful radio broadcaster for the club from 2003 to 2024.
Now, the Dodgers legend will forever be connected to another World Series win and celebration on Friday.
Dodgers Parade Route and Details
The Dodgers, following Wednesday's win, announced details and the route of Friday's parade in Los Angeles. It will begin at 11 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park on Spring Street in front of City Hall. It will then continue from 1st Street to Grand Avenue to 5th Street, ending the roughly 45-minute journey at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street. Members of the Dodgers will be riding along the route on double decker buses.
The club is encouraging fans wishing to attend the parade to take public transportation, due to street closures and public parking limits.
There is also a ticketed event at Dodger Stadium, which will begin around 12:15 p.m. following the parade. Television coverage of Friday's events will begin at 9:30 a.m. on SportsNet LA.