Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Leaves Start Against Royals With Triceps Tightness
In the midst of a crucial interleague series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals, the Dodgers received some bad news Saturday evening.
Los Angeles pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited Saturday's game after pitching just two innings of what at the time was a 0–0 contest. The Dodgers attributed Yamamoto's exit to triceps tightness.
In the two innings he pitched, Yamamoto allowed a hit, walked a batter and struck out a batter.
The rookie entered the contest 6–2 with a 3.00 ERA and 83 strikeouts in just 72 innings. As Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation pointed out, Yamamoto's average velocity was down slightly Saturday.
On Dec. 27, Los Angeles stunned the baseball world by signing Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. The pact followed a superb career in Nippon Professional Baseball that saw Yamamoto win three Pacific League MVP awards.
The Dodgers currently sit in first place in the NL West, 7 and 1/2 games clear of the second-place San Diego Padres.