A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Logan Salow

Here we go with number 13 in our interview series, hosted by SI's Steven Douglas. Recorded at Camelback Ranch in early March, today's subject is the Dodgers' prospect, Logan Salow.

Salow hails from Ashland, Kentucky, played his college ball at the University of Kentucky, Lexington and is a left-handed strikeout-throwing relief pitcher.

Taken by the A's in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft, Salow made 16 appearances at two levels in the Oakland system in 2018, combining for a 1.50 ERA, with a 1.250 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Beginning the 2018 season with Oakland's Low-A Beloit club, Salow was acquired by Los Angeles in the Wilmer Font trade in April, 2018, made a pit stop with the Low-A Great Lakes Loons before settling in at the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. His combined stat line looks like this: 7-2, 2.91, 1.132, 41 games, three saves and 72 strikeouts in 55 2/3.

Salow split the 2019 season at Rancho and the AA-Tulsa Drillers, posting a 2.31, 1.219, with a whopping 92 strikeouts in 62 1/3 for a 13.4 strikeouts per nine.

Baseball America hasn't chimed in on Salow since 2017, but for what it's worth, reports this: "...above average command of his average fastball, average changeup and above-average slider ... should move quickly in the minors ... and has a chance to be a useful big league reliever."

Here are the other 13 Dodgers in our interview series: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Kody Hoese,Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Jordan Sheffield and Zach Reks.

For more on what seems like L.A.'s endless stream of fine young players, please try our prospect watch series: Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana and Miguel Vargas.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.