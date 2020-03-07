InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Marshall Kasowski

Howard Cole

Thank you, Jerry, hi everybody and a very pleasant Saturday to you, wherever you may be. 

While you wait patiently for Opening Day, we have another in our Dodgers interview series (our 10th) for your consideration. From Camelback Ranchh SI's Steven Douglas chats with minor league right-hander Marshall Kasowski.

Kasowski, who'll be 25 on Tuesday, became Los Angeles property when he was taken in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, out of West Texas A&M University. He's 6' 3" and 215 and has made his presence felt in big league exhibition action this spring. He's unscored upon in 5 1/3 innings of relief work, with four hits and three walks allowed, with seven strikeouts.

Making the usual stops at Great Lakes, Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa, finding success at every level. Kasowski's three-year lifetime minor league stats are as follows: 7-5, 2.26 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, a whopping  177 strikeouts in 107 2/3  (14.8 SO9) with seven saves over 79 games, all but six of them in relief. Remember that name: Marshall Kasowski. 

Can't get enough Dodgers material? You've come to the right place. You might start by meeting the other players in our interview series: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot and Jordan Sheffield.

Or try our 2020 Dodgers player projections series: Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Joc Pederson, Will Smith and Justin Turner.

And our prospect watch series: Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana and Miguel Vargas. And our little ditty series, set to music: Willie Davis, Kershaw, Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig. More to come during the spring and through the regular season.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: A Little Dodgers Ditty to Clayton Kershaw

SI's little ditty series continues, this time in celebration of Clayton Kershaw.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Clayton Kershaw

A smaller workload makes Kersh a healthy boy. A couple of turns through with a six-man rotation will accomplish the feat easily enough. And yes, that's happening.

Howard Cole

Between Three Palms: Dodger Worrier

SI producer Tom Wilson is a worrier. During Spring Training he worries about what could derail the Dodgers' 2020 season; about who could get hurt.

Howard Cole

Video: A Little Ditty to Ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig

The pure joy of playing the game of baseball. A child's enthusiasm for a great play ... and there were a lot of them.

Howard Cole

A Conversation with Dodgers Reliever Josh Sborz at Camelback Ranch

SI's Dodgers interview series continues through Spring Training at Camelback Ranch. This time we chat with right-handed reliever Josh Sborz.

Steven Douglas

Video: A Closeup Look at Dodger Stadium Renovations

Team architect and Vice President of Planning and Development, Janet Marie Smith, explains.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Walker Buehler

Buehler takes the ball every fifth day, he's as bulldog a Dodger as the guy with the original moniker -- Orel Hershiser -- and he just plain misses bats. He misses a ton of bats. He makes hitters look like children, is what he does.

Howard Cole

by

Hawk Solo

Gambling: Dodgers' Gavin Lux Favored to Win NL Rookie of the Year Award

Odds for Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol, Josiah Gray and Dustin May  are listed as well.

Howard Cole

Between Three Palms: State of the Dodgers Union

Couldn't be better. No major injuries, no injuries at all occurring in game action and about as positive a feel in camp as can possibly be.

Howard Cole

by

Culverfan

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Dustin May

May is worthy of a major league job and a spot in the 2020 rotation. But such is life in the big city ... where L.A. has more strong arms than it can possibly employ. At one time.

Howard Cole