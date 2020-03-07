A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Marshall Kasowski

Thank you, Jerry, hi everybody and a very pleasant Saturday to you, wherever you may be.

While you wait patiently for Opening Day, we have another in our Dodgers interview series (our 10th) for your consideration. From Camelback Ranchh SI's Steven Douglas chats with minor league right-hander Marshall Kasowski.

Kasowski, who'll be 25 on Tuesday, became Los Angeles property when he was taken in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, out of West Texas A & M University. He's 6' 3" and 215 and has made his presence felt in big league exhibition action this spring. He's unscored upon in 5 1/3 innings of relief work, with four hits and three walks allowed, with seven strikeouts.

Making the usual stops at Great Lakes, Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa, finding success at every level. Kasowski's three-year lifetime minor league stats are as follows: 7-5, 2.26 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, a whopping 177 strikeouts in 107 2/3 (14.8 SO9) with seven saves over 79 games, all but six of them in relief. Remember that name: Marshall Kasowski.

And remember, glove conquers all.

