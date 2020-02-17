InsideTheDodgers
One of the top pitching prospects in the Dodgers' organization, Ryan Pepiot and I talk about expectations and goals for the upcoming season. 

 Pepiot is ranked the 21st top prospect in L.A.’s farm system according to MLB Pipeline. The 6’ 3” 215 pound right-hander was selected in the June, 2019 in the third round out of Butler. After a brief stint in the Arizona Rookie League, Pepiot spent the remainder of the 2019 season in Low-A at Great Lakes under the watchful eye of Manager John Shoemaker. He was kept to a strict inning limit, making 10 starts in 13 appearances, throwing 23.1 innings. His ERA was a stingy 1.93 for the year. In his small sample size of work, Pepiot struck out 31 batters and held opponents to a .181 batting average. 

Pepiot throws a fastball in the low to mid 90's and has a plus breaking ball. It is no wonder the Los Angeles Dodgers are excited about the 22-year-old prospect from Indianapolis, Indiana. His work ethic is another reason that the Dodgers are high on this top prospect. When we conducted the interview, Pepiot was weeks early for Spring Training. The young hurler had also stayed late last season, as he was at the Instructional League of the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch until late September in 2019. 

The top prospect’s name had come up in trade talks earlier in the off-season, and once again during the Twins and Red Sox trades, and in the time those trades were in limbo. The Dodgers held onto Ryan Pepiot and he will continue to develop in the system. He projects to start 2020 in High-A at Rancho Cucamonga. 

  

