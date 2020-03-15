InsideTheDodgers
A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Zach Reks

Howard Cole

Miss baseball yet? Well, join the club. In fact, what do you say to the club holding regular meetings, in this very spot? For some non-virus baseball talk. Because we'll be here, posting Dodgers content while the game is in hiatus. We'll continue with our minor league coverage, including our interview series with reporter Steven Douglas. In this video, recorded in early March, Douglas visits with Dodgers' prospect, Zach Reks.

Reks is a 26-year-old outfielder, who has made 16 appearances at first base and one at second in his three-year minor league career.

He bats left, throws right and was taken in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Kentucky, Lexington. Reks reported to the rookie-ball Odgen, before being promoted quickly to Low-A Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and hit a combined .317/.394/.371, with two home runs and 12 RBIs. 

Beginning the 2018 season at Rancho, Reks hit .405/.421/.703 in 10 games, earning a bump up to Double-A Tulsa for the remainder of the season, where he hit .288/.368/.385 with three homers and 33 RBIs. 

Reks blossomed in 2019, hitting .310/.394/.584 with nine and 22 in 22 games at Tulsa and .284/.382/.520 with 19 and 71 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. His combined 2019 totals are these: .291/.385/.536, 28 HR and 93 RBIs. And he was off to a great start in Cactus League action, with three doubles, a homer, five ribs and a .368/.556/.684 line.

Here are the other 10 Dodgers in our interview series: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot and Jordan Sheffield.

For more on what seems like L.A.'s endless stream of fine young players, please try our prospect watch series: Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana and Miguel Vargas. 

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

