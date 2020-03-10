A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Jeren Kendall

In number 11 of our spring interview series, reporter Steven Douglas visits with Dodgers' minor leaguer Jeren Kendall.

Kendall is a 24-year-old centerfielder, taken by the Dodgers out of Vanderbilt University in the first round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. He's appeared in 12 exhibition games so far this spring, going 5-17, with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a .294/.294/.471 line.

Debuting in 2017 with five games with the rookie-level Odgen Raptors and 35 with the low-A Great Lakes Loons, Kendall hit .253/.311/.444, with six doubles, eight triples, three home runs, 25 RBIs and nine steals. That's eight triples in 40 games, which would translate to a stunning 32 three-baggers in a 162-game season.

Kendall has struggled to a degree in two seasons at the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, hitting .215/.300/.356, with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 2018, and .219/.319/.469, with 11 doubles, 10 triples, 19 homers in 2019. Again, note the 10 triples in 2019 (96 contests). And the 61 stolen bases in those two seasons. Speed is the man's game.

Look for Kendall to begin the 2020 season with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

