Dodgers: Outlook on Defense Does Not Look Great for LA

With the star talent available from the 2022 roster, the Dodgers ranked second in defensive runs saved. However, with a huge roster turnover the defense looks to be on track to take a big hit.

While guys like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith are going to dominate on defense, losing Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner sets the team back. The Dodgers will have to turn to guys hardy utilized from the 2022 season.

Among those include rookie Miguel Vargas at possibly third base, Max Muncy at second base, Gavin Lux at shortstop and Trayce Thompson at centerfield. This of course still remains speculation, but the team is going to look a lot different from their franchise setting season (via ESPN).

Look at their rankings in defensive runs saved since 2016: sixth, second, fifth, first, second, 10th and then second in 2022. They've moved players around, they've utilized the shift to perfection ... but this will be an interesting year for the Dodgers. Not only is the shift going away -- at least the extreme shift, with three infielders on one side of the diamond -- but L.A. will be making defensive changes all over the field.

The Dodgers will remain in the limelight no matter what and luckily the team is still full of All-Stars. A huge turnover is poised to set up big moves in the future, especially with the money leftover to experiment with but Dodgers fans are going to have to remain more patient than ever.